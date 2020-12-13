Hybrid Minds Remix “Love is not Enough”

Hybrid Minds have remixed Above & Beyond‘s “Love Is Not Enough” from the acclaimed 2011 album, “Group Therapy“. Stars of the drum and bass scene, Hybrid Minds are Josh White and Matt Lowe. Moreover, the duo has released huge vocal anthems such as “Touch,” “Drowning in You,” “Higher Love,” and their 2020 release “Don’t Ever” with DRS.

Also remarkable is the fact the Josh and Matt share Above & Beyond’s love for orchestral arrangements and softly spoken lyrics. Consequently, Hybrid Minds were a perfect match to rework a classic from the British trio, who celebrates 20 years of their label, Anjunabeats, this year. “Love is not Enough” features the unmistakeable vocals of Zoë Johnston, one of dance music’s truly iconic voices.

The remix offers listeners a unique take on the original, which is an emotional exposition of two individuals growing apart. The Hybrid Minds’ remix of Above & Beyond “Love Is Not Enough” (feat. Zoë Johnston) is out now. Additionally, fans can stream and purchase the track here and check out the video below:

Hybrid Minds has been a prolific touring outfit in recent years, with festival performances at Outlook, Hideout and El Dorado Festival, and virtual performances for Glastonbury and SW4 for 2020. Furthermore, an Ibiza residency for the duo is in the works, along with a forthcoming UK tour, including a headlining show at London’s Brixton Academy in 2021. Listeners can follow Hybrid Minds via their official Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Soundcloud, and Spotify pages. Similarly, fans can peruse Above & Beyond’s Facebook, Twitter, Soundcloud, & Spotify pages for the trio’s latest news and releases.