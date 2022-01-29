RELEASES

Icarus Drops New Single, "Only"

Out now on Anjunabeats

Icarus

Icarus has released their latest single entitled, “Only“. With this, the Bristol-based duo makes their long-awaited return to the Anjunadeep label, after last April’s “Moment in Time” single. That tune perfectly encapsulated their distinctive brand of emotive and melodic house, and now Icarus continues in this vein.

“Only” sees the guys, Tom and Ian Griffiths produce a wistful, piano-infused offering, with a two-step groove firmly rooted in UK dance music. Accordingly, fans with an appreciation for melody, harmony, and satisfying syncopation will be drawn in by the single’s infectious groove. Thus far, Icarus has garnered over 120 million Spotify streams and written and produced hit singles. These include, “October” and “Home,” featuring AURORA. Additionally, they’ve remixed for the likes of Jessie Ware, Pendulum, Martin Solveig, Wilkinson, and RÜFÜS DU SOL.

Icarus recently performed a closing set at Anjunadeep’s third label takeover of iconic venue, Printworks London. The duo will be kicking off their live tour in Manchester on February 5th, 2022. Thereafter, they’ll be in London for a sold-out show at Village Underground on February 7th. Icarus‘ “Only” is out now on the lauded Anjunadeep label and can be streamed here. Lastly, here’s what the guys had to say about their track –

We’ve really been enjoying writing at slightly quicker tempos lately. 130bpm+ just feels so energetic to us; we’ve been feeling inspired by the resurgence of the garage sound, especially with a lo-fi texture to it. With “Only”, we wanted to create something that was melodic and enjoyable in headphones, but still upbeat and grooving enough for a club environment. We recently dropped this tune at Printworks and the reaction was great. We hope we’ve achieved our aim!

Hasan Singh is an author, a writer, and an ardent music lover. Proving that variety is the spice of life, his musical preferences include Reggae/Dancehall, Metal, and Trance. In terms of Trance, Aly & Fila, Paul van Dyk, and Ferry Corsten are a few of his favorite DJs out of an extensive list. Travel is another passion of his, and he and his wife often travel abroad to various Trance festivals, with A State of Trance and Luminosity Beach Festival among his favorites.

