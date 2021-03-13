Ilan Bluestone Announces New Studio Album, “Impulse”

Progressive & Trance stalwart, Ilan Bluestone has announced his latest studio album entitled, “Impulse“. Arriving on May 7th 2021 on Above & Beyond‘s iconic Anjunabeats imprint, “Impulse” is Ilan’s most personal outing to date. Moreover, his music possesses the reputation of high-energy Trance with heart and soul, and fans can expect nothing dissimilar.

Ilan Bluestone has been at the forefront of the Progressive & Trance scene for approximately a decade. Accordingly, his catalogue includes festival favorites “43,” “Spheres,” and “Let Me Know,” along with modern updates of genre classics like System F’s “Out Of The Blue,” Armin van Buuren’s “In And Out Of Love,” and OceanLab’s “On A Good Day” and “Satellite“. Ilan’s emotional, song-driven approach to dance music has earned him eleven genre chart #1’s on Beatport and a legion of global fans.

His debut artist album, 2018’s “Scars,” emphatically showcased the Bluestone sound. Additionally, it cemented Ilan’s place as a headline Anjunabeats artist, with DJ support from Tiësto, Ferry Corsten, and Oliver Heldens. Now, with the upcoming release of “Impulse,” songwriting take center stage with emphasis on love found and lost attachment and disengagement. The first single, “Stranger To Your Love” showcases this emphatically. It reunites Ilan Bluestone with Ellen Smith who provides hauntingly beautiful and captivating vocals.

Ilan Bluestone’s “Impulse” arrives on Anjunabeats on May 7, 2021. Gatefold vinyl and downloads are available to pre-order now through the Anjuna Music Store. Additionally, fans and listeners can follow Ilan Bluestone via his official Facebook, Twitter, Soundcloud, and Spotify pages.