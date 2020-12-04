ilan Bluestone Remixes “Happy Where We Are”

ilan Bluestone emerges with a remix of “Happy Where We Are” by Tritonal, Dylan Matthew, and Au5.

Where the original song brews a heavier drop packed with undeniably rattling and gigantic drops, ilan Bluestone sets the mood with a heavenly spin on the melodic dubstep track, “Happy Where We Are.” Pulsing beats provide the song’s steady opening, captivating listeners from the get-go. The song transcends to new heights with an ethereal touch before grazing forward with quick galloping percussions and kicks to push off the harmonious drop. The London-based producer maintains the original track’s grace and draws Dylan Matthew’s vocals to an unearthly plane.

ilan Bluestone’s remix of “Happy Where We Are” highlights the producer’s ability to transform songs with a light hand. Best of all, fans can also opt for either the 4-minute remix or the remix’s extended version.

About ilan Bluestone

ilan Bluestone is a name most recognized in trance music. The London-based producer has performed around the world at venues such as London’s O2 Academy Brixton to New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Check out the song below or stream it on alternate music services via this link.