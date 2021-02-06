Irish Talent Boku Shares Latest ‘Fortune’ EP

Back on the release radar in 2021, burgeoning creative force Boku returns with a highly-anticipated Fortune EP. The Irish talent provided fans with a sneak peek of what to expect earlier this month with his lead single “Fortune“. Boku’s “Fortune” has gone on to impressively amass over 13,000 total streams in virtually no time at all. Out now on Feel Good Lost, Boku’s Fortune EP is available to listen across all streaming platforms.

Boku enthralls first with “Meandering”

The first track to kick things off is “Meandering“. It begins with an audibly mellow tone, featuring the light playing of a piano. In fact, the piano merges well alongside contemplatively entrancing ambient production elements. The tune effortlessly evokes a sense of awe and crepuscularity. It is as if one is just waking up in the early hours of the morning to an abundance of nature whilst letting their mind meander. The driving beat, infectious rhythm, and repetitive vocal cut maintain a subdued energy. This beat serves as a great high-octane counterpart to the rest of the song’s softer aspects.

“Enough For Now” shows off production talents

“Enough For Now” takes the reins next, and showcases the innovative producer’s eclectically solid production prowess. Atmospherically enticing, the shimmering original production places a strong emphasis on sound and its calming effect, with a shiny melody carrying the track’s restrained energy throughout its duration with ease. Throughout, one can sense a glimmer of healing and hope, wholly courtesy of the artist’s feel-good approach to crafting the pleasantly-sounding EP.

“Fortune” sets off an ambient feeling for all

Lastly, the lead single “Fortune” rounds out the release, replete with dreamy synths and an upbeat ambiance. Discombobulated, heady vocal chops are once again introduced into the space, this time alongside a more propulsive, lively beat. Infectiously pensive from start to finish, it’s clear that Boku effectively designed his latest opus with the sole intent to relax and calm the listener’s mind, essentially presenting a sonic respite from the harshness of reality.

More about the emerging Irish producer

Ian Ring, known as Boku, is a burgeoning Irish downtempo musician. He has been actively releasing his own unique take on electronic dance music since August of 2019. The esteemed artist initially started out his career in the field as part of an electro-pop duo, Young Wonder, consisting of Ring and fellow Cork native Rachel Koeman.

His recent foray into the dance music landscape has garnered the attention of renowned entities in the industry. Some of the labels he has released his music on include Sony, Ultra Records, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music. Additionally, he also received support from BBC Radio 1 as well.