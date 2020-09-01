J Clava Drops Tech-House Jam “Underground Swing”

“Underground Swing” is the very latest release from Mexican DJ and Producer J Clava. Starting off with an A-typical Tech-House beat, a culmination of intriguing percussive elements enters the track and making a statement straight away that “Underground Swing” is not your ordinary dance track. Furthermore, a deep, dark and sultry vocal consumes the track. That vocal remains a key feature throughout transporting you to another dimension.

An infectious bassy groove kicks in showing off the potential to become an anthem for the clubs. Additionally, the vibe changes up mid-way as a swing-band inspired brass section takes centre stage playing a catchy melody complimenting the beat to perfection. If you want to impress and instantly provide a party vibe, then look no further than “Underground Swing”.

After discovering his passion for dance music back in 2009 in the midst of the rave scene, J Clava debuted as a DJ in 2011 where he flaunted his skills in clubs all over his home state of Texas. When you see J Clava behind the decks his dark yet vibrant selections of Deep, Tech, Jackin’ House and Techno are truly something to be admired.

J Clava took up producing just 5 years ago drawing influences from the likes of legendary artists such as Nicole Moudaber, Alex Peace and Chris Stussy as he tries to replicate the experience of seeing him DJ through his very own sonic signature J Clava’s debut hit “Underground Swing” is out now on Daniel Campioni’s Las Vegas-based dance music label, WoNKed Music Group.

