RELEASES

J Clava Drops Tech-House Jam “Underground Swing”

Photo of Preferred Content Provider Preferred Content Provider Send an email 6 hours ago
1 minute read
J-Clava-Underground-Swing

“Underground Swing” is the very latest release from Mexican DJ and Producer J Clava. Starting off with an A-typical Tech-House beat, a culmination of intriguing percussive elements enters the track and making a statement straight away that “Underground Swing” is not your ordinary dance track. Furthermore, a deep, dark and sultry vocal consumes the track. That vocal remains a key feature throughout transporting you to another dimension.

An infectious bassy groove kicks in showing off the potential to become an anthem for the clubs. Additionally, the vibe changes up mid-way as a swing-band inspired brass section takes centre stage playing a catchy melody complimenting the beat to perfection. If you want to impress and instantly provide a party vibe, then look no further than “Underground Swing”.

After discovering his passion for dance music back in 2009 in the midst of the rave scene, J Clava debuted as a DJ in 2011 where he flaunted his skills in clubs all over his home state of Texas. When you see J Clava behind the decks his dark yet vibrant selections of Deep, Tech, Jackin’ House and Techno are truly something to be admired.

J Clava took up producing just 5 years ago drawing influences from the likes of legendary artists such as Nicole Moudaber, Alex Peace and Chris Stussy as he tries to replicate the experience of seeing him DJ through his very own sonic signature J Clava’s debut hit “Underground Swing” is out now on Daniel Campioni’s Las Vegas-based dance music label, WoNKed Music Group.

Listen to “Underground Swing

Download & Stream “Underground Swing”

Follow J Clava online

https://www.facebook.com/jclava

Follow WoNKed Music Group online

https://www.facebook.com/WonkedMusicGroup
View this post on Instagram

WoNKed Music Group Rewind Series 020: Ninjury – Kiss My Ass (Ninjury & Reworked Robot Remixes) Track 01. Ninjury – Kiss My Ass (Ninjury & Reworked Robot Remix) Track 02. Ninjury – Kiss My Ass (Ninjury & Reworked Robot Radio Remix) Track 03. Ninjury – Kiss My Ass (Ninjury & Reworked Robot VIP Remix) Track 04. Ninjury – Kiss My Ass (Ninjury & Reworked Robot Alternate VIP Remix) Track 05. Ninjury – Kiss My Ass (Ninjury & Reworked Robot Variant VIP Remix) Track 06. Ninjury – Kiss My Ass (Ninjury & Reworked Robot Interlude Remix) Track 07. Ninjury – Kiss My Ass (Ninjury & Reworked Robot Interlude Remix 2) Track 08. Ninjury – Kiss My Ass (Ninjury & Reworked Robot Interlude Remix 3) Track 09. Ninjury – Kiss My Ass (Ninjury & Reworked Robot Interlude Remix 4) Track 10. Ninjury – Kiss My Ass (Ninjury & Reworked Robot Interlude Remix 5) https://www.facebook.com/WonkedMusicGroup https://instagram.com/WonkedMusicGroup Demos Submissions: [email protected] #wonkedmusicgroup

A post shared by WoNKed Music Group (@wonkedmusicgroup) on

Tags
Show More
Photo of Preferred Content Provider

Preferred Content Provider

Related Articles

Photo of Check Out Ken Bauer’s “Lone” on Future House Cloud

Check Out Ken Bauer’s “Lone” on Future House Cloud

6 hours ago
Photo of PLS&TY Impresses with Innovative “Very Special” EP

PLS&TY Impresses with Innovative “Very Special” EP

2 days ago
Photo of BROHUG and Saint Punk Release “Brake”

BROHUG and Saint Punk Release “Brake”

2 days ago
Photo of R3HAB Releases Jason Derulo Remix & New Single

R3HAB Releases Jason Derulo Remix & New Single

4 days ago
Back to top button
Close
Close