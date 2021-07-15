Jacob Colon and Youstina Rofail Team up With Sultry Summer Anthem ‘Steal The Night’

Jacob Colon has been on fire this season with previous releases hitting the scene like ‘Love Ahora’, ‘Awake’ with Robert Vogu and ‘Desert Storm’ and now he is back with his latest release ‘Steal The Night’ featuring established vocalist Youstina Rofail. Jacob continues his rise to prominence in the industry as he lives and breathes all things House music and is emerging as one of the most talented and reliable Producers within his format. With a taste developed straight from the streets of New York, his unique and danceable sound includes some rich elements and is a result of his outstanding career.

Upon pressing play, you can expect to be treated to those iconic and zesty tribal drums from the get-go as the production picks up an instant tribal flow with a solid House groove perfect for dancing away to in the heat of the sun off the golden shores with cocktails flowing in hand. The track incorporates a combination of Jacob’s tribal and Latino inspired signature sound, combined with featuring vocal work from Youstina Rofial who sings in Arabic over the production, wrapping it up as a nice blend of drums and middle eastern influences that work surprisingly well together. Flurries of atmospherics and subtle melodic elements decorate the outer corners of the stereo field along with a variety of vocal morphs and hits, making it a heady mixture of Latino-inspired groove, powerful bass and all of the subtlety and nuance you’d expect from a Producer with Jacob’s talent.

Jacob Colon has gone from strength to strength after a big 2020 and is continuing to produce music that provides the well needed escapism that we’re all craving as we prepare to get back on the dancefloor for the heat season. Jacob Colon has spent the last year knuckling down on his music which has resulted in some outstanding releases, and ‘Steal The Night’ another one to add to the list.

Purchase & Listen Here:

https://open.spotify.com/album/4j4htY8T1LdG2mQdMAkcxA?si=YITEKcWKRGSZLAPSQ3GzYw&dl_branch=1

https://soundcloud.com/jacobcolonmusic/sets/steal-the-night-ep

https://www.beatport.com/release/steal-the-night/3440750

