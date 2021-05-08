Jacob Colon Delivers Hot House Anthems on ‘Made To Move’

If you haven’t caught up with the ‘Made To Move’ radio episodes from April, then now is your chance. Tune into the latest collection of Jacob’s weekly mix series of the best House anthems the scene has to offer. Backed by a series of heavyweight releases like ‘Love Ahora’, ‘Desert Storm’ and ‘Don’t Stop’, you can rely on Jacob to blend a sultry combo of Afro House, Latin House and Tech House. His amazing music is being broadcasted globally on multiple leading platforms such as Castbox, iHeart Radio and Google Podcasts.

As we approach the 41st episode of Jacob Colon’s ‘Made to Move’, you can expect to hear some very fresh blends. He manages to connect the sounds of talented artists like Fourword, Native Tribe, James Deron, Humberto, Simone Vitullo, and many more. In fact, Jacob Colon has even included his own releases into the ‘Made To Move’ mix as well. With huge names like this combined with Jacob’s talent and knowledge in the industry, it’s almost a guarantee that this month’s shows will be certain to get you up and moving along with each weekly release.

Jacob Colon has seen bountiful success in recent times with several of his releases reaching critical acclaim. With a history drenched in House music, he has worked with figureheads in the industry. Notable names include Crystal Waters’ ‘I Am House’, Robbie Rivera’s ‘Juicy Traxx’ and Aravaza Music. With his work ethic proving second to none, there is so much excitement surrounding this New Yorker’s name.

