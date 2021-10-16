Jacob Colon’s Hand-Picked ‘Made to Move’ House Anthems

As we head into Autumn, Jacob keeps listeners living free in the moment with another impressive month of his ‘Made to Move’ radio show. Get your fix on the best House tunes to offer, Jacob Colon will more than suffice with his growing weekly radio show, ‘Made To Move’. Jacob has been working hard on the show to curate and mix his favorite releases from every corner of the House scene, including genres like Latin House, Afro House, and Tech House, and has done a successful job in ensuring that we can find an array of club-bound hits at the click of a button.

If you are not yet up to date with Jacob’s latest collection of shows during the past month, you can expect to be treated to an exclusive selection of Afro House, House, and Tech House. As we near the 60th episode from Jacob’s ‘Made to Move’ Radio, Jacob manages to intertwine the sounds of varying talented artists including Dj Stingray, Norty Cotto, Joshwa, and Moon Rocket along with some of his own releases. With a selection of anthems handpicked from the industry’s hottest producers, it’s almost a guarantee that this month’s shows will be certain to get you up and moving every week.

Jacob Colon has been on fire with his latest releases so far in the year, with several pieces reaching critical acclaim. To top it off, he has also worked with labels such as Aravaza Music, Crystal Water’s ‘I Am House’, and Robbie Rivera’s ‘Juicy Traxx’. With a work ethic proving second to none, there is so much excitement surrounding this up-and-coming artist.

Listen to the latest show here:

https://www.mixcloud.com/jacobcolonmusic/made-to-move-radio-ep-063/

Check out all episodes here:

https://smarturl.it/madetomoveradio

Jacob Colon Online

www.soundcloud.com/jacobcolonmusic

www.instagram.com/jacobcolon

www.twitter.com/_jacobcolon_