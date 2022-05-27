Jacob Colon Introduces Groovy New Track: ‘Open Gates’

Jacob Colon strikes back with yet another banger. This time, he releases ‘Open Gates’ through his own imprint ‘Made To Move’. The producer and DJ keeps showing off his skills and talent with his consistent stream of hard-hitting releases that get the attention of listeners all over the world.

His characteristic sound that mixes elements from world music with energetic beats and his own flavor makes a clear appearance in this new track ‘Open Gates’. Following the success with the releases of ‘Take It’ and ‘Flippin It’ via his label ‘Made To Move’, Jacob Colon seeks to continue adding new milestones to his career achievements releasing this new track that seems to have everything it takes to become an instant favorite.

While this new release sees the light, Jacob Colon has kept busy producing top-quality music and curating remarkable mixes for his weekly radio show ‘Made To Move’, that is currently close to reaching its 100th episode. He now presents ‘Open Gates’ as his latest masterful production.

The track opens up with a middle eastern motif that repeats all over the track, the same influence can be heard in the vocals. ‘Open Gates’ showcase playful synths and intense risers, with an energetic beat that keeps a pleasant steady pace. An oriental melody performed by female vocals drops the track to a mix of interesting sounds and sonic layers, that range between orchestral pads, flutes, voices and textural pads; this track takes the listener to a trip to foreign lands where the party never stops.

Jacob Colon is a driving force that consistently raises his own bar when it comes to releasing powerful bangers that make an impact in the Dance music world, keeping his name relevant as an innovative and uncompromising talent.

‘Open Gates’ is out now and available in all major online stores and streaming platforms.

