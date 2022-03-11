Jacob Colon Lights Up The Party With ‘Protagonista’

Jacob Colon strikes again with a powerful and fresh banger. The DJ has been bringing out a stream of hot tracks back-to-back, with previous releases like ‘Flippin’ It’, ‘Late Nights’ or ‘What We About’. While curating refreshing tracks for his monthly radio show ‘Made to Move’ that has garnered a lot of attention and new listeners from all over the world, Jacob hits back with his newest production, a heavy rhythm party-enabler ‘Protagonista’, that checks all the boxes in terms of the high-quality production and Jacob Colon’s signature sound.

This new track is released together with ‘Made in Miami’ a label that builds itself up by promoting and scouting cutting-edge music made in Miami, to give visibility to the distinctive sounds of the city, known for its international recognition as a nightlife epicenter.

‘Protagonista’ opens up with a heavy tribal beat that supports and accompanies the listener throughout the whole song, this is the track’s backbone. On top of that, trap-processed vocals, layers of tremolo strings and pads, that add a darker color, show up to tell the song’s story. A slow riser with bass and beat-heavy drop, meets a wall of sound created by a hefty and catchy string arrangement that set up important moments of the song, and builds up more intensity to make everybody move. Filtered congas and smaller percussion, add a Latin flavor to the track. Interesting drum fills transport the listener to different sections of the song with groove. This is certainly a percussion centered track that will make Latin and Afro House lovers turn their listening experience into a party of their owJacob Colon has certainly claimed his own space in the Electronic music world not only by setting the bar high regarding quality and sound exploration, but also in relation to his consistency and perseverance. He will continue with his unrelentless mission to share top-notch and high-standard tunes that will create a party anywhere and anytime. Follow Jacob’s latest releases and join the dance bunch. ‘Protagonista’ is out now via ‘Made in Miami’ and available in online stores and major streaming platforms.

Listen and buy 'Protagonista' now:

http://www.beatport.com/track/protagonista/16277386

