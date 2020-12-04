Jacob Colon’s November Episode of Made To Move Radio

If you’re still missing your House fix, then Jacob Colon is here to help with his ever-growing weekly radio show ‘Made To Move’. Established during lockdown, Jacob has been curating and mixing his favourite releases from across the House scene, highlighting genres such as afro house, Latin house and tech house to make sure that people don’t miss the clubs too much! Now up to his 19th Episode, the show has grown immensely and is now held on multiple leading platforms such as Castbox, iHeart Radio and Google Podcasts.

If you haven’t caught up with last month’s collection of shows yet, you can expect to hear music such as Mohig’s ‘Culture Eats Strategy’, Steve Lee’s ‘Bring The Drums’, Simon Adams, Max Millan and Cristina Mendosa’s ‘Amanecer’ and the classic remix from Luigi Rocca or M.F.S Observatory’s ‘Party and Play’. Just by the look of these tunes, you know that Jacob’s show will have you up and moving.

Jacob Colon has been on fire with releases this year with several reaching critical acclaim. He has also worked with labels such as Crystal Water’s ‘I Am House’, Robbie Rivera’s ‘Juicy Traxx’ and Aravaza Music. Just this week alone see’s two brand new tunes by Jacob released to the world called ‘Off The Boat’ and ‘Magic or Mystery’. With his work ethic proving second to none, there is so much excitement surrounding this New Yorker’s name.

Listen to the latest show here:

