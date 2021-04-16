RELEASES

Jacob Colon’s ‘Made To Move’ Radio Has Amazing Talent

As we move into the month of April, Jacob Colon’s collection of shows from March draws us in to get the latest fix of the best House the scene has to offer, with a sultry blend of the hottest Afro House packed full of groove. Jacob Colon’s rise to prominence in the industry comes down to his limitless talents behind the decks to the Production room, with a plethora of heavyweight releases that have been broadcasted globally, including releases like ‘Love Ahora’ with Vann Morfin and Laura Noble, ‘Desert Storm’ and ‘Don’t stop’. With a background of club-ready anthems behind him, it is clear to see that Jacob has a diverse knowledge of the industry and when it comes down to picking out the best of the best on his shows, he does not disappoint.

As we near the 38th episode from Jacob’s ‘Made to Move’ Radio, you can expect to hear some of the freshest blends as he manages to intertwine the sounds of varying talented artists including Luis de Rosa, Latin Groover, The Downtown Brothers and The Downtown Brothers, including some of Jacob’s very own insatiable releases. Considering Jacob’s shows consist of a combination of his own anthems mixed in handpicked releases from the industry’s hottest producers, it’s almost a guarantee that this month’s shows will be certain to get you up and moving along with the best music the industry has to offer.

Listen to the latest show here:
https://www.mixcloud.com/jacobcolonmusic/made-to-move-radio-ep-037/

Check out all episodes here:
https://smarturl.it/madetomoveradio 

