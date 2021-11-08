Jacob Colon’s ‘Made to Move’ Radio Shows Hit New Heights

As we move into the beginning of winter, Jacob Colon keeps it hot with his brand-new collection of shows, check out Jacob’s ‘Made to Move’ show which features the best House the scene has to offer. Every week Jacob Colon offers up a sultry blend of the hottest Afro House with hits from rising talents and industry favorites. Jacob Colon’s rise to prominence in the industry comes down to his limitless talents behind the decks to the Production room, with a plethora of heavyweight releases that have been broadcasted globally, including releases like ‘Love Ahora’ with Vann Morfin and Laura Noble, ‘Desert Storm’ and ‘Don’t stop’. With a background of club-ready anthems behind him, it is clear to see that Jacob has a diverse knowledge of the industry and when it comes down to picking out the best of the best on his shows, he does not disappoint.

Jacob’s ‘Made to Move’ show is approaching its 68th episode and is maturing into a popular hub for lovers of House and dance music. Tune in to listen to some of the freshest blends as he manages to intertwine the sounds of varying talented artists including David Herrero, Vann Morfin, Norty Cotto, René Amesz, Joeski, and more mixed in with some of Jacob’s very own insatiable releases. Considering Jacob’s shows consist of a combination of his own anthems mixed in handpicked releases from the industry’s hottest producers, it’s almost a guarantee that this month’s shows will be certain to get you up and moving along with the best music the industry has to offer.

Listen to the latest show here:

https://www.mixcloud.com/jacobcolonmusic/made-to-move-radio-ep-067/

Check out all episodes here:

https://smarturl.it/madetomoveradio

Jacob Colon Online

www.soundcloud.com/jacobcolonmusic

www.instagram.com/jacobcolon

www.twitter.com/_jacobcolon_