Jacob Colon Presents ‘Flippin It’

Launching his latest hit ‘Flippin It’, New York-based DJ and producer Jacob Colon is continuing his string of top-notch releases on his imprint Made 2 Move Records and solidifying his role as a trusted tastemaker in his scene. Jacob Colon has been dominating the House music genre, with consistent bangers in the forms of ‘Late Nights’, ‘What We About’, Don’t Stop’, ‘Desert Storm’ and ‘Tu Sabe’ to name a few, and he’s seeking to extend his form this year with ‘Flippin It’.

Another gem from Jacob’s new Tribal and Afro-laced toolkit, ‘Flippin It’ offers a groovy and percussive House anthem, fusing elements and inspirations from Tech-House, Deep House and Afro House, that have been instrumental in shaping his iconic, signature sound and is helping him continue his rise to the top of the Dance music ladder.

Seductive, tight percussive grooves and catchy vocals are effectively laid out on a foundation of sub-frequencies from the pumping basslines, whilst the melodies embellish the intense percussive elements with softer vibes, creating a well-balanced production ideal for the dancefloor. The dreamy vocals add a layer of complexity and provides mysterious vibes to Jacob Colon’s latest creation, making ‘Flippin It’ another masterpiece under his belt.

2022 is shaping up to be another big year for Jacob Colon, so keep an eye out for his upcoming dancefloor favourites and tune in to his globally syndicated radio show ‘Made To Move’, which is moving closer to reaching its 100th episode.

‘Flippin It’ is out now on Made 2 Move Records and available on all major music platforms.

