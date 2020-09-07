RELEASES

Jacob Colon Releases "Thunder" on Made 2 Move Records

Jacob Colon’s upcoming release “Thunder’” is a funky, tribalistic house track that will have you dance to the beat instantly. Giving off some real carnival vibes, the pumping bass resonates into your soul as the percussion dance over the track. The intensity rises throughout the track before entering into a deep and dark groove mid-way. These exciting beats and rhythms prove that Jacob is not messing about by all means.

The instrumentation heightens as the track continues to get into the nitty-gritty of this absolute powerhouse of a tune. Jacob Colon’s “Thunder” can be summed up as six minutes of pure fire, offering something completely fresh. This has the potential to be Jacob’s biggest hit yet.

Jacob Colon has truly kicked things up a notch this year. He has developed his very own record label imprint which has been the home of some of his best releases such as “Poetic Justice“, Bliss” and now, “Thunder’. Last month also saw the launch of Jacob’s brand-new radio show, “Made 2 Move”. The radio show sees him finding and mixing the very best tunes from various up-and-coming House artists.

Jacob’s influences have drawn from his time accompanying his local gospel choir and the genres he grew up listening to such as Latin, Hip Hop and R&B. Adding alongside his admiration for House music as well. Jacob has used these influences and his natural musical talent to build himself into one of the most exciting House producers right ow. With more releases and radio shows on the horizon, stay tuned to see what Jacob does next.

