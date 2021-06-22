Jacob Colon Returns With House Anthems on Made To Move

As we head into the heat season, you can rely on Jacob Colon to offer the hottest collection of House tunes the scene has in store for us, including sultry blend of the hottest Tech-House and Afro House that pack a serious punch and will more than likely have you out of your seat moving to the beat. Jacob Colon’s rise to prominence in the industry boils down to his unique talents behind the decks, with a plethora of heavyweight releases that have been broadcasted globally, including releases like ‘Love Ahora’ with Vann Morfin and Laura Noble, ‘Desert Storm’ and ‘Don’t stop’. With a background of club-ready anthems behind him, you can expect to hear some of the freshest blends as he manages to intertwine the sounds of varying talented artists – when it comes down to picking out the best of the best on his shows, he does not disappoint.

Jacob has already culminated a loyal fanbase of listeners who tune in every week to see the tunes he has selected, and you will take comfort in the form of escapism as you are transported to a state of bliss filled with funky basslines and 4 to the floor beats. With music from both up and comers and fan favourites, you can expect to hear selections from artists like Robbie Rivera, John Summit, Gustavo Dominguez and Oscar Mula.

Jacob’s reputation is definitely a reason to tune into the shows. He has time and time again proven his talent for production with consistent releases including outstanding House tunes with rugged beats and a solid groove, along with heading up his own imprint under the same name and has released tracks with industry leading labels such as ‘Nervous Records’ and ‘I Am House’. As we reach the 46th episode of Made To Move, new shows are uploaded every Monday onto various platforms such as Deezer, Mixcloud, Soundcloud and more.

