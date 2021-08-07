Jacob Colon Spices Up Summer with ‘Made To Move Radio’

Jacob Colon welcomes a brand-new month of shows, with a consistent weekly radio show hosted by one of the brightest talents the scene has to offer. Jacob keeps it fresh and your body moving with his musical style consisting of those iconic Latin grooves, with Tech-House and Deep-House elements thrown in the mix to sweeten the deal. Month after month, Jacob’s ‘Made to Move’ radio show has shown growth in popularity amongst listeners in the scene, as you can always expect to be transported into a world of your own with an hour of non-stop feel-good house anthems every week.

As we near the 54th episode from Jacob’s ‘Made to Move’ Radio show, you can expect to hear some of the most uplifting and groovy blends of House music, as he manages to intertwine the sounds of varying talented artists including from all corners of the scene, like The Deepshakerz, Dom Varela, Greco Soul and Karlos Kastillo. Of course, you can expect to hear some of Jacob’s brand-new releases like ‘Eyes So Low’ and ‘Steal The Night’ mixed in with the bunch, making it an almost certain guarantee that this month’s shows will be certain to get you up and moving.

Ever since surfacing on the House scene with a unique blend of Latin elements to produce high energy and heavy basslines though his label ‘Made to Move Records’, Jacob Colon has demonstrated copious amounts of talent through his music production. His latest work on the ‘Made to Move’ radio show is cementing his place in the industry, as fans from all corners of the music scene join to enjoy weekly shows from Jacob Colon.

Listen to the latest show here:

https://www.mixcloud.com/jacobcolonmusic/made-to-move-radio-ep-054/

Check out all episodes here:

https://smarturl.it/madetomoveradio

