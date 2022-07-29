Jacob Colon, Sted-E & Hybrid Heights Release New Banger ‘Xylos Groove’

Jacob Colon strikes once more with a hot new banger. This time, the talented DJ and music producer teams up with prominent Electronic music duo Sted-E & Hybrid Heights. The duo known for their fresh and powerful sound and live performances are no strangers to the charts, having topped the Billboard Dance charts on three occasions. This new collaboration will surely beat all the records set by both acts, as the strong vibes and unique sound it offers are surely not to miss. This new release comes under the label Miami 305, renowned for its Afro Latin House fantastic releases.

As Jacob Colon continues his mission of conquering dancefloors all over the world, while keeping busy in the studio preparing hard-hitting upcoming releases and curating powerful mixes for his weekly radio show ‘Made to Move’, that currently reaches over 30 radio stations all over the world, with thousands of listeners every week; he continues to push, releasing once more another certified banger.

‘Xylos Groove’ opens up with a steady but deeply energetic rhythm guided by some timbales and minor percussive elements like claves and claps that add dynamic to this Afro/ Latin House track. A punchy intense bass keeps the party going, filtered pads add another layer of intensity to the lower-end on the song, as a playful vocal sample sets the mood for the release. A tropical groovy xylophone melody transports the listener to a seaside party, all while the track continues to release itself over and over again into a pool of refreshing sounds. ‘Xylos Groove’ is a perfect blend of the flavors Sted-E & Hybrid Heights and Jacob Colon are known for.

Get ready to embark on a refreshing and energetic journey provided by the one and only Jacob Colon in collaboration with Sted-E & Hybrid Heights. And make sure to follow the artists, as their productions prove why their name is one to keep a close eye on.

‘Xylos Groove’ is out now via Miami 305 and available in all major online stores and streaming platforms.



