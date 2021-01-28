Jerro Returns to Anjunadeep With “Go Back Now”

Following his most successful year to-date, Belgian producer Jerro returns to the release radar with a breathtaking new single “Go Back Now“. This new, mesmerizing track features the vocal talent of Beacon. The latest offering from the rising talent serves as an exquisite follow up to his Anjunadeep debut single “Tunnel Vision” last year.

With some exciting releases to arrive, Jerro’s sharp rise in electronic music shows no signs of slowing in 2021. Out now via Anjunadeep, ‘Go Back Now’ feat. Beacon is available across streaming platforms.

“Go Back Now” uplifts every mood

“Go Back Now” softly opens with a dreamlike atmosphere before Beacon’s enchanting vocals flood the soundscape. The driving progressive melody takes the listener on a euphoric sonic journey throughout the duration of the track as it escalates with vivacious energy.

Furthermore, Jerro effortlessly weaves Beacon’s yearning vocals into his serene yet cinematic production as his keen aptitude for melodic production shines throughout this latest offering. In fact, Jerro’s “Go Back Now” will have everyone listen to it nonstop while cozying up during the cold January winter.

Jerro’s rising success in electronic music

The up-and-coming Belgian producer has quickly garnered massive recognition across the electronic music realm with each subsequent release in his catalogue. 2019 served as a breakout year for Jerro with his EP’s ‘The Fool’ and ‘Pantheon’ garnering millions of streams across platforms and landing across SiriusXM charts. Continuing the momentum in 2020, he made his Anjunadeep debut with his immaculate single “Tunnel Vision“.

Jerro released his ‘Closer’ EP on This Never Happened, and remixed for tastemakers like Lane 8 and Petit Biscuit. His addictive blend of melodic house and downtempo electronic music has earned him continuous support from This Never Happened and Anjunadeep. Additionally, he also drawnd nearly 400,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. To conclude, Jerro’s intricate and ever-expanding signature style never fails to leave a lasting impression.