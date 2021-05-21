Jickow Drops Unmissable EP ‘The Nemesis Of Love’ on DHB

Jickow is back with a brand-new release on the DHB imprint, a consistent EP called The Nemesis Of Love. The EP featuring remixes from renowned producers like the German talent Mark De Pulse, with over 400 releases spanning his career, and Da Fresh, hailing from France with accompanying iconic releases like ‘Goosebumps’ and ‘Aquila’. With an unstoppable work ethic backed by a string of impressive releases, Jickow is definitely cementing his place in the industry. This new release is something that all music fans should not miss out on.

Jickow’s take on The Nemesis of Love

Jickow’s take on The Nemesis Of Love kicks off with a clean, pulsing kick drum. This kick drum combines with sharp and punchy snares and hi hats that fill the upper end of the spectrum to establish that iconic groove. This is shortly followed by a series of dark and entrancing sound FX that wrap around from the edges of the speaker. It then engulfs the soundscape to give it an ominous and mysterious vibe that everyone can get behind.

Between the excitement of the song’s main body, the breakdowns’ implementation switch up the atmosphere and the spine-tingling vocals commence. These sounds perfectly bring every aspect of the song together. Da Fresh’s remix remains consistent with the original all while adding his unique flare to it by implementing off beat clicks combined with a lower cutting bassline to give it zestier feel. Meanwhile, Marc De Pulse offers an electrifying, grounded vibe with melodies paying homage to that iconic ‘80s synth-wave era.

Jickow’s reputation continues to increase every day

Jickow has a reputation proceeding him for the production of top-quality produced music. He has really stepped up his game with the release of The Nemesis of Love. With more exciting releases on the way, Jickow is rising as a very talented producer in the ever-growing pool of rising dance music artists. He is definitely worth keeping an eye on.

