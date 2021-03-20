Jickow’s New Progressive House Tune “Pendulum”

After making a name for himself in the south of France, Jickow has been developing his reputation over the past few years in the Nightclub scene, where he has developed an intimate relationship with music. Throughout the years, he has developed a knack for music production through the incorporation of his rich and authentic sound. Overall, he is improving his visibility in the world of electronic music. Since, he has blossomed in the industry and has taken international artists like Oxia, Lee Van Dowski and Pleasurekraft under his wing to help them flourish, which has earned him a title in Word magazine, where he is referred to as the ‘top 100 most influential people of the Belgian night’. With an unstoppable work rate and the backing of many well-established record labels, Jickow is definitely cementing his place within the industry.

Jickow’s “Pendulum” is very groovy and psychedelic

His latest release “Pendulum” is on the way after a stream of previous successful releases. It is definitely not one to miss out on. His new tune will release on the renowned label Freegrant Music. “Pendulum” has an impressive eminence in the industry and definitely proves that Jickow is a testament to his hard work. The label only deals with quality and it is evident that he fits the criteria. ‘Pendulum’ is chopped full of inimitable and atmospheric groove built upon otherworldly Arp synths that pair together with the rich bass kicks and intoxicating pad work to make up this undeniable dancefloor filler. This seamless blend of rich, psychedelic ambiance will go down as a treat in any set.

After a string of poignant and inspirational releases, Jickow takes the time to produce music that he believes in. Meanwhile, he remains authentic through all of his performances. As summer draws near and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic, Jickow is ensuring he is there to rejoice in club culture once more. In fact, his inimitable flow and meticulous production quality will be there to make an imprint on the new wave.

