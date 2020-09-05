Joe Hawes’ “Coffee House Radio” Has Another Cool Episode

Joe Hawes is back with another jam-packed episode of his “Coffee House Radio” show. At the end of every month, Joe pulls together some of his favourite releases from the Future House scene and carefully curates them into an incredible show. When you tune into “Coffee House Radio”, you can experience what you would expect to see at any given Joe Hawes show. Full of energy, beats and mashups that will blow your mind.

You can find several Criminal Noise and Jean Luc mashups of hits such as “Show Me Love”, Tiesto x Plastik Funk’s “Nothing Really Matters Shady”, Julian Jordan x Klingande with “Oh Lord x Pumped Up” and many more tracks to get you raving along to the Future House sound. There are also hits from the likes of Blinders, Seth Hills and SWACQ.

Joe is the embodiment of everything that is great about the Future House genre. His dance music career started from humble beginnings where he began to teach himself how to DJ and playing in clubs from the age of 17. Joe has gone on to DJ at iconic venues and largescale festivals such as Amnesia Ibiza and Wakestock Festival, supporting the likes of Calvin Harris and Deadmau5 along with regularly causing havoc in clubs all around the student scene in Exeter.

Check out the new episode of Joe Hawes’ “Coffee House Radio” here:

Follow Joe Hawes online

After checking out the new episode, feel free to follow the artist on SoundCloud, Twitter and Mixcloud.