Joe Hawes Returns With Coffee House Radio Episode 38

Joe Hawes is back once again with his monthly show, Coffee House Radio, that is bursting with the very best Future-House bangers that are guaranteed to lift your spirits and have you raving around your house! Joe has built himself quite the reputation within the UK dance scene as pre-Covid he would deliver exceptional club sets that were jam-packed with tonnes of energy and unique bootlegs.

With the aim to have listeners re-experience that energy without being in a club setting, Joe has transferred his talents for DJing to Coffee House Radio where you can certainly get your electronic fix whilst the clubs have closed their doors. You can find hits such as Pharien’s ‘Higher Ground’, Medun’s insane mash-up of Calvin Harris and Disciples ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ and Blinders and SWACQ’s ‘Side 2 Side’. There are also some firm fan favourites thrown in there such as Don Diablo’s ‘Mr Brightside’, Skrillex’s ‘Scary Monsters and Nice Spirits’ and Mike Williams & SWACQ’s ‘You’re The Future’’.

Not only has Joe proven his DJ skills time and time again but he has been responsible for some outstanding releases such as “I’m Alright“, “Tissues” and the exceptional Shakin’ EP. Drawing influences from Don Diablo, Joe merges his love of Future House and drumming talents to really hit home on those beats. Joe also runs his very own imprint Coffee House Records which initiated the idea of Coffee House Radio.

With new shows released each month, be sure to tune in and check out Coffee House Radio.

Listen to Episode 38 of Joe Hawes’ Coffee House Radio show by clicking on this link. Additionally, you can watch the YouTube video of the episode below.

Coffee House Radio Episode 38 Tracklist