Jonjo Drake’s “Integral Design” and The Enveloper’s Remix

Jonjo Drake certainly means business with his latest release “Integral Design”. Kicking things off with pulse-raising beats that steadily build up with intensity, Jonjo Drake teases the senses with elongated chords that ring in your ears. Afterwards, he introduces tribalistic percussion that really get the track going. A catchy melody brings itself to the forefront before a gritty drop kicks in, switching up the vibe completely. If that wasn’t enough, the mid-section welcomes a dramatic symphony of sounds that are robotic and domineering. Finally, the sounds evolved once again into a sensational techno beat.

After grooving down to the original “Integral Design” track, check out The Enveloper’s fantastic exclusive remix. The Enveloper shows off his sound design skills and will have your senses tingling from the very first beat. In comparison to the original, The Envelopers’s take is stripped back in sound. However, it really focuses in on those pumping beats that drives the track forwards. Furthermore, keeping in with Jonjo’s melodies, the reinterpretation features countdown-like elements bound with increasingly rising synths make for an insane drop.

Jonjo Drake is a 20-year-old producer from England who discovered his love for Techno after witnessing legends such as Carl Cox and Adam Beyer dominate festival stages. Connecting deeply with the genre, his music celebrates Hard Techno as it features dark and driving percussion and massive synth lines. Drawing inspiration from Plastikman, Nico Moreno and Layton Giordani, Jonjo Drake is consistently working on his craft to develop his own signature, otherworldly sound.

Download & Stream Jonjo Drake’s “Integral Design”

Follow Jonjo Drake online

After reading this review, follow Jonjo Drake on SoundCloud, Instagram and his official website.

Follow The Enveloper online

Additionally, follow the Enveloper on Facebook, SoundCloud and Instagram as well