Joyce Muniz Brings “Deeper The Soul” to Desert Hearts

Desert Hearts and Joyce Muniz share a lengthy history together. This history continues today with the release of her latest single on the label, “Deeper The Soul“. To make the occasion, Huxley and Lubelski have additionally hopped on board to provide their takes on the original.

To start off, “Deeper The Soul” grabs attention immediately with a distinctive analog progression. Furthermore, this progression anchors the track whilst creating a mysterious aura around it. Adding to the entrancement is G.Rizo, whose recurring mantra and rhythmic verses add edge to the finished product.

Huxley picks up the pace for his rendition. It then replaced the original’s central progression with quirky sound effects and various filter placements throughout. Prominent breakdowns and the spastic, growling synth bursts that follow them make for a more intense remix suited for the middle of a set. On the opposite end, Lubelski molds “Deeper The Soul” into a driving, minimal-leaning piece that oozes in his aesthetic. Additionally, the added effects are subtler in his rendition, yet impactful in transforming the single into a complex, heads-down club cut.

In fact, Joyce Muniz’s talents go far beyond simple production. The part-time vocalist and full time hardware whiz has been honing her craft for well over two decades, DJing across a wide range of genres and eventually diving into her production side in 2010. She’s swiftly made a name for herself with her off-kilter productions, and keen ear for sound design that has led to records being signed by Poker Flat, Exploited, Pets, and more. Recently, she stepped into label boss territory with the launch of her own imprint, Black Diamonds in June 2019.