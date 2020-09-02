Kai Stevens’ “Hero” Brings Out All the Right Melodies

Kai Stevens, the rising star producer from New York City, recently released his latest track, “Hero”. Kai Stevens released “Hero” on August 21 in collaboration with another up-and-coming artist, singer-songwriter Emily McNally. The partnership between Kai Stevens and Emily McNally worked successfully in the creation of this smooth-sounding jam. “Hero” merges Kai Stevens’ melodic dance pop music style with Emily McNally’s beautiful vocals. This unique combo later incorporated light percussion, guitar rhythms and an awesome future house-influenced bass drop. Feel free to download and stream “Hero” on this link after reading the review for it.

Kai Stevens’ bright career currently

Having recently started 12th grade, the rising artist has making waves in the music industry for the past few months. One notable track he released was “Train Tracks” featuring Mary Shannon, which gained almost half a million streams on Spotify. Another amazing track he dropped was “Sometimes” with Kimmie Devereaux and it has accumulated over 150,000 streams. Stevens’ musical style is a result from his influences such as Blink-182, The Chainsmokers and Illenium. Those influences can explain why his melodic dance pop style has notes of pop punk and modern EDM in it.

Other notable successes

The young New Yorker has also released “The Fire” back in May. The track was co-written and co-produced by his close friend and frequent collaborator, Catchphrase, and featured Stevens’ vocals for the first time. He followed it up in June with “Lonely With Me Tonight”, which addressed the universal feelings of loneliness. When One EDM recently interviewed the rising star, he mentioned that one of the loneliest moments he encountered was when he started high school. He commented, “I had switched schools and didn’t know anyone. The first few weeks were rough but eventually everything worked out in the end (like it always does) and I ultimately found my best friends”.