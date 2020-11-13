KAIVON Drops Mellow Track “Free Falling”

KAIVON established a theme of rebirth upon coming into the music scene in 2016. Since then, he has released singles like “Reborn”, “First Breath”, “I Love You” and more accumulating tens of millions of streams as an independent artist. KAIVON now returns with his latest offering “Free Falling”.

Recently he has played music festivals like Electric Zoo, HARD Summer, Spring Awakening and more. He finished winter of 2019 ending his debut headline tour, selling out 10 out of 16 dates including The Roxy in Los Angeles and Chop Shop in Chicago. With touring currently on pause, he has entered a new phase of music quoting that it is “Time For A New Beginning”.

“Free Falling” is the first song by KAIVON to feature his own vocals in what he describes as an “emotional journey through inner battles”. The single includes KAIVON’s hard hitting signature drops that make the listener feel pure emotion.

With over 500,000 monthly Spotify listeners, KAIVON is ready to take his listeners on a new journey while exploring a different side of his artistry. KAIVON states that it is, “Time for a new beginning” and has used his time in quarantine to figure out the path he wants to go down next.

KAIVON is set to release new music throughout 2021 and hopes this new chapter will resonate with his fans while creating a stronger bond with his new music.

Stream KAIVON’s “Free Falling” out on all platforms November 13 HERE.