Kaskade Debuts on Monstercat with “Flip Reset”

Grammy-nominated electronic artist Kaskade today makes his celebrated debut on Monstercat. Kaskade has collaborated with Australian producer WILL K in producing their new high-energy single, “Flip Reset”. In partnership with award-winning video game Rocket League, the song is featured in-game today, and arrives with the announcement of Rocket League Season 2.

Rocket League Season 2 will officially go live on December 9, 2020. Introducing the game’s first-ever music-themed season, players can look forward to enhancing their Rocket League experience with a full EP to come from Kaskade. The upcoming EP is part of his multi-track deal with Monstercat, which is also one of electronic music’s most influential independent record labels.

“Flip Reset” evokes nostalgic feelings out of Kaskade

“As a kid who grew up on a steady diet of arcades and video games, it’s only right that I finally get to team up with Monstercat and Rocket League! Being able to create music (and get my own in-game items) exclusively for this season has stoked the kid in me that has always considered video games the ultimate threshold for cool. I hope you enjoy playing and it’s time to put those speakers to work. Turn it up!” Kaskade’s comments on “Flip Reset” helping him bring back childhood memories

Monstercat’s contributions to Rocket League

Over the last three years, Monstercat has soundtracked Rocket League gameplay. The soundtracks contained more than 90 amazing songs from world-renowned artists. Monstercat has attained over 400 million streams across platforms and a 30k-follower Spotify playlist with tracks added monthly. Additionally, it also released popular compilation albums, including an exclusive vinyl offering.

Celebrating the valuable intersection of music and gaming in Season 2, Gavin Johnson, Monstercat’s Head of Gaming offers, “Together with Psyonix, it’s been our shared vision to develop music discovery as a key pillar of the Rocket League experience for players. Alongside Kaskade, we are thrilled to be able to showcase this through an entire Season dedicated to music”.

Kaskade and WILL K’s, “Flip Reset,” will also be available as a Player Anthem in Rocket League Season 2. The track is a new customizable option that allows players to select music that plays in the Arena after scoring. Download and stream “Flip Reset” now by clicking on this link.