Kebi Continues Artist Development With ‘Embrace The Space’

After a number of impressive releases this year topping of his discography of unmissable hits this year like ‘Asherah’, ‘Novoye’, and ‘Livin’, Kebi’s latest release ‘Embrace The Space’ is a prominent demonstration of his development as an artist and is another addition to include on his promising catalog of original works. Currently residing in Canada, Kebi features as more than a Producer, with talents bleeding out into all aspects of the creative field as he excels in DJing, Producing, and creating art, overall homing in on his raw understanding and propensity for the production of powerful and entrancing electronic music.

Kebi has hit the nail on the head with this ‘Embrace The Space’, he has earned respect from global audiences as he continues to establish his presence on an international level. From the get-go, a delicate piano melody eases you in as brassy elements grab hold of your attention as they slowly fade in from the corners of the soundscape as the song progresses into an unmissable anthem chopped full of groovy atmospherics. Kebi does an excellent job to alleviate your senses and immerse you with the sounds of entrancing House elements that bring crucial components of the song together.

After a number of impressive releases topping off his discography of unmissable hits this year like Livin’ and Stay Up, Kebi is remaining in the hot seat with this latest production. Enjoying a quiet and laid-back lifestyle with an intentional focus on growth and expansion in all that he does, Kebi continues to establish his presence on an international level. If you aren’t yet acquainted with the likes of Kebi, now is the time to knuckle down and enjoy some of the sounds he has to offer.

Purchase & Listen to ‘Embrace The Space’:

https://open.spotify.com/album/00tXXNap5bGoXNzRMFCzJZ?si=9c7d1d72c1094351

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJ1LM0lVhZg

https://www.beatport.com/track/embrace-the-space/15774166

Kebi Online:

https://www.instagram.com/kebi.vibes

https://linktr.ee/kebi.vibes

https://soundcloud.com/kebivibes

https://www.kebivibes.com/

Dispatch Online:

https://soundcloud.com/dispatch

https://www.facebook.com/dispatchmusic

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6v4jPZO3UIDNJIgdxRxtr9

https://www.instagram.com/dispatchmusic/