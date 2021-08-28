Kebi Drops Unmissable ‘Novoye’ Featuring Anastasia Tulum

If you’re looking to chill out and unwind, then tune in to Kebi’s latest release ‘Novoye’, supported by the Dancing W/A Dream imprint. Currently residing in Canada, Kebi features as more than a Producer, with talents bleeding out into all aspects of the creative field as he excels in DJing, Producing, and creating art. Viewing his human experiences as a spiritual canvas of expression, Kebi is well on his way to the top of the pile of artists in his domain, as he constantly builds his discography of head-turning hits like ‘Livin’ and ‘Stay Up’ that back his image.

Kebi has hit the nail on the head with this release, his image is continuing to grow after a string of impressive releases topping off his discography of unmissable hits this year. He has earned respect from global audiences as he continues to establish his presence on an international level. Straight off the bat, you can expect to be submerged in illustrious string chords that open up the soundscape, giving ‘Novoye’ a huge atmospheric feel as the rhythmic kick drum keeps the pace and gets your feet tapping. The filtered spine-tingling vocals from Anastasia Tulum prove to be really nice touch, as her fleeting lyrics dance around the ecosphere whilst bringing the crucial components of the song together.

Kebi’s latest release is a prominent demonstration of his development as an artist, overall homing in on his raw understanding and propensity for the production of powerful and entrancing electronic music. As he edges closer to that perfected sound that has distinguished his name amongst others, there is a lot of excitement built up around the budding Producer. With more exciting projects coming from Kebi this year, he is definitely worth keeping an eye on.

