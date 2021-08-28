Kebi’s Delicate and Chilled Edit of ‘Only The Wild Ones’ From Dispatch

Hailing from Canada, threefold talent Kebi specializes in DJing, Producing, and creating art, viewing his human experiences as a spiritual canvas of expression. Kebi is continuing to expand his musical horizons with his brand-new edit of Dispatch’s ‘Only The Wild Ones’, which is building on his promising catalog of original works. Kebi’s unique feel-good vibe is a direct reflection of his inner world, which features a delicate alchemy of deep house roots, disco grooves, and vast meditative experiences, and his latest drop is a direct embodiment of the talent he possesses.

Kebi’s popularity in the dance music scene only seems to multiply with each new release, and you can expect his latest work on ‘Only The Wild Ones’ to take you on a journey as it is brimmed full of genre-bending elements that provide an undeniable chilled and enjoyable vibe for all listeners. Upon pressing play, listeners can expect to be washed over with airy overhanging synths surrounded by those iconic plucked guitar leads that alleviate your senses and immerse you within the sounds of Kebi. Overall, you can expect Kebi’s edit to take you on a well-rounded journey with the tropical undertones that accentuate this laidback tune which serves to be perfectly crafted for your lounge sessions at home.

After a number of impressive releases topping off his discography of unmissable hits this year like Livin’ and Stay Up, Kebi is remaining in the hot seat with this latest production. Enjoying a quiet and laid-back lifestyle with an intentional focus on growth and expansion in all that he does, Kebi continues to establish his presence on an international level. If you aren’t yet acquainted with the likes of Kebi, now is the time to knuckle down and enjoy some of the sounds he has to offer.

Listen To ‘Only The Wild Ones’:

https://soundcloud.com/kebivibes/dispatch-only-the-wild-ones-kebi-edit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tOzzWTkCnQ

Kebi Online:

https://www.instagram.com/kebi.vibes

https://linktr.ee/kebi.vibes

https://soundcloud.com/kebivibes

https://www.kebivibes.com/

Dispatch Online:

https://soundcloud.com/dispatch

https://www.facebook.com/dispatchmusic

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6v4jPZO3UIDNJIgdxRxtr9

https://www.instagram.com/dispatchmusic/