Kebi and Zach Fields’ Infectious Summer Anthem ‘Stay Up’

Threefold talent Kebi, who has a unique taste for the art of Producing, DJing, and creating art is on fire this season and is back with his brand-new release ‘Stay Up (Never Come Down)’ featuring talent Zach Fields. After the successful release of previous hits like ‘Livin’ turning heads in the industry, you can see that Kebi is really homing in on his authentic sound, derived from a delicate alchemy of deep house roots, disco grooves, and vast meditative experiences that overall emanate an undeniable feel-good vibe.

Kebi and Zach Fields take you on a journey with their brand-new release, as their joint talents take you on a blissful journey through their spiritual canvas of expression. Expect to be transported by the chilled and enjoyable vibes ‘Stay Up’ provides, making it an unmissable summer anthem. From the get-go, you are treated to a blissful piano melody that decorates the outer edges of the soundscape, as the production slowly builds with ambiance and substance. Before you know it, plucked riffs wash over you as they intertwine with the duo’s heady mixture of tropical undertones to deliver pure bliss. Suddenly, you are met with euphoric vocals that carry you through the main body of the song before the release of that spine-tingling drop as the build-up turns into something that deserves a spot in any main room.

This latest release is a prominent demonstration of Kebi’s development as an artist and this production overall homes in on the raw understanding and propensity for the production of infectious electronic music that both Kebi and Zach Fields share. Kebi has adequately conveyed the significance of his overall talent through a recent string of releases, which have proved his talents as a producer. You can expect this release to be supported in good hands, with the imprint Day Dose of House handling the heat for this record.

Download & Listen To ‘Stay Up (Never Come Down)’:

https://open.spotify.com/track/5LZnmsmXYgeVAlrUuWDWe3?si=635335c9b9d9415c

https://soundcloud.com/daydoseofhouse/kebi-stay-up-never-come-down-feat-zach-fields

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8fLaD6wGNIA

Kebi Online:

https://www.instagram.com/kebi.vibes

https://linktr.ee/kebi.vibes

https://soundcloud.com/kebivibes

https://www.kebivibes.com/