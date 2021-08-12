RELEASES

Kebi and Zach Fields’ Infectious Summer Anthem ‘Stay Up’

Photo of Preferred Content Provider Preferred Content Provider Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read

Threefold talent Kebi, who has a unique taste for the art of Producing, DJing, and creating art is on fire this season and is back with his brand-new release ‘Stay Up (Never Come Down)’ featuring talent Zach Fields. After the successful release of previous hits like ‘Livin’ turning heads in the industry, you can see that Kebi is really homing in on his authentic sound, derived from a delicate alchemy of deep house roots, disco grooves, and vast meditative experiences that overall emanate an undeniable feel-good vibe.  

Kebi and Zach Fields take you on a journey with their brand-new release, as their joint talents take you on a blissful journey through their spiritual canvas of expression. Expect to be transported by the chilled and enjoyable vibes ‘Stay Up’ provides, making it an unmissable summer anthem. From the get-go, you are treated to a blissful piano melody that decorates the outer edges of the soundscape, as the production slowly builds with ambiance and substance. Before you know it, plucked riffs wash over you as they intertwine with the duo’s heady mixture of tropical undertones to deliver pure bliss. Suddenly, you are met with euphoric vocals that carry you through the main body of the song before the release of that spine-tingling drop as the build-up turns into something that deserves a spot in any main room. 

This latest release is a prominent demonstration of Kebi’s development as an artist and this production overall homes in on the raw understanding and propensity for the production of infectious electronic music that both Kebi and Zach Fields share. Kebi has adequately conveyed the significance of his overall talent through a recent string of releases, which have proved his talents as a producer. You can expect this release to be supported in good hands, with the imprint Day Dose of House handling the heat for this record. 

Download & Listen To ‘Stay Up (Never Come Down)’: 
https://open.spotify.com/track/5LZnmsmXYgeVAlrUuWDWe3?si=635335c9b9d9415c 
https://soundcloud.com/daydoseofhouse/kebi-stay-up-never-come-down-feat-zach-fields 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8fLaD6wGNIA 

Kebi Online: 
https://www.instagram.com/kebi.vibes 
https://linktr.ee/kebi.vibes 
https://soundcloud.com/kebivibes 
https://www.kebivibes.com/ 

Tags
Show More
Photo of Preferred Content Provider

Preferred Content Provider

Related Articles

Photo of subduxtion’s ‘Ambience’ Marks An Impressive Techno Hit

subduxtion’s ‘Ambience’ Marks An Impressive Techno Hit

9 mins ago
Photo of Lenell Brown’s ‘Compulsive’ Provides Ultimate Summer Vibes

Lenell Brown’s ‘Compulsive’ Provides Ultimate Summer Vibes

11 mins ago
Photo of Fedde Le Grand Dropped ‘Same Thing’ with Love Harder

Fedde Le Grand Dropped ‘Same Thing’ with Love Harder

3 days ago
Photo of Jacob Colon Marks Another Summer Anthem: ‘Eyes So Low’

Jacob Colon Marks Another Summer Anthem: ‘Eyes So Low’

4 days ago
Close
Close