Ken Bauer Collaborates With J-Rob MD To Remix Sean Smith’s ‘In Love With The Night’

DJ and music production maestro Ken Bauer strikes back with another highly anticipated release.

Now, he introduces his take on ‘In Love With The Night’, the latest single by UK talented musician Sean Smith. Smith gained popularity following his successful appearance on the British hit reality TV show ‘The X Factor’ where his duo ‘Same Difference’ achieved a finalist slot on the 4th season.

Ken Bauer, known for his signature style and sound that innovates the widely known Future Rave genre, is ready to showcase once more his talents and skills, with another remix that ticks all the boxes to become a certified hit.

Following outstanding releases like his track ‘I Just Wanna Rave’ through his own label Future Rave Music, known for its quality releases and unmatchable taste for curating a roster of talented DJs and music producers, comes this powerful new single.

Teaming up with the ever-experimenting DJ and music producer J-Rob MD, this remix of ‘In Love With The Night’ comes via SP Music, and will surely find its way to every dancefloor worldwide.

With a playful work with the effects of the vocals, and a nice and energetic beat, this remix of ‘In Love With The Night’ is a Future Rave take on the original track, with powerful risers and even more explosive drops; pulsating basslines that add dynamic to the rhythm, and textural pads and synth stabs that give that classic Future Rave feel that lovers of this genre will be keen on.

This remix is one for Future Rave lovers and party-seekers ready to enjoy festival season.

Ken Bauer confirms once more why his name has risen to the top of the list of DJs not to miss, as every release signed under his name is an undeniable hard-hitting production that becomes an instant sensation.

Be sure to follow Ken Bauer as he continues to put out high-quality productions and fresh new music.

‘In Love With The Night (Ken Bauer & J-Rob MD Remix)’ is out now and available in all major online stores and streaming platforms.



Listen and buy ‘In Love With The Night (Ken Bauer & J-Rob MD Remix)’ now

https://open.spotify.com/album/5x5PoBP8jadNuPBY6jcHyh

https://www.beatport.com/release/in-love-with-the-night-the-ken-bauer-j-rob-md-remixes/3775979

