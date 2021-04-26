Ken Bauer is Back With ‘The Sirens Are Calling’

Ken Bauer is the latest Swedish dance phenomenon and Producer and is returning with his brand-new House anthem called ‘The Sirens Are Calling’ on the imprint ‘Future Rave Music’. This follows after Ken’s best year in the industry, with a string of high-quality releases backing his image that epitomises the sound of Future Rave. He is continuing to pursue his musical agenda, backed by the likes of global figureheads in the industry like David Guetta, Nicky Romero, Yves V 3LAU and many others. Ken’s appreciation and understanding of electronic music is derived from his recent display of dancefloor bangers, including his latest release ‘The Sirens Are Calling’ which proves to be more energetic than the deep and groovy sounds we’re used to from Ken, but the vibe still remains unmatched.

Ken Bauer’s amazing talent on ‘The Sirens Are Calling’

Ken Bauer shows off his natural talent and skill for music production with ‘The Sirens Are Calling’, which kicks off with huge energetic synths and prominent snares that fill the upper end of soundscape from the get-go, accompanied by entrancing melodies to sweeten the deal which leads us into the first drop. The risers and snare rolls gather momentum with a progressively growing frequency racking up a delicious amount of tension before the release of the drop, unleashing a perfectly executed thudding kick drum paired with the iconic melody to carry the track forward. As Ken nears closer to that perfected club anthem sound, his latest release ‘The Sirens Are Calling’ is another huge stepping stone towards his goal, as it emanates those feel-good vibes we’re craving heading into the summer season.

Ken Bauer has decided to take a completely new path in the industry with the fresh idea of Future Rave. He is coming into 2021 hot and heavy, with a string of club-bound releases and there is still much more to come. The genre of Future Rave is still relatively new, and Ken is ensuring that through his own vibe and heritage, he remains at the top of the list when it comes to Future Ravers.

Stream and download ‘The Sirens Are Calling’:

Stream and download ‘The Sirens Are Calling’ on Spotify, SoundCloud and Beatport.

Follow Ken Bauer online:

Also, follow Ken Bauer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.