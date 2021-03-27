Ken Bauer’s Latest Progressive House Tune ‘Free’

Swedish dance phenomenon and producer Ken Bauer is back again with his brand-new tune ‘Free’ on the label 2-Dutch. Ken is coming into the new year hot and heavy with a solid output of high-quality music, especially with his new release that overall harnesses the essence that epitomizes the new sound of Future Rave. Ken has accumulated a substantial amount of recognition in recent times. For example, his current release ‘All I Need’ topped over one million streams on Spotify. Additionally, other releases like ‘Plastic Luv’ have featured on Spotify’s hottest playlists. Ken’s appreciation and understanding of electronic music comes from his recent display of dancefloor bangers. These bangers have made people from around the globe want to get up and dance.

Ken Bauer’s ‘Free’ will make everyone dance freely

Ken Bauer’s hypnotizing progressive house record ‘Free’ delivers elements of powerful and atmospheric synth work that intertwine with one another to deliver pure bliss. Ken’s prominent feel-good vibes can be felt throughout the track. These vibes provide us with the much-needed escapism as we yearn for the return of the clubbing scene. The inclusion of the lyrics as the song progresses paired with the tropical undertones accentuates this laidback, deep house tune which serves to be perfectly crafted for your lounge sessions at home down to partying on the golden beaches of Ibiza.

This latest release is a prominent demonstration of Ken’s development as an artist, overall homing in on his raw understanding and propensity for the production of infectious electronic music. Ken has adequately conveyed this significance through his recent string of releases which have proved his talents as a producer. While Future Rave is still relatively new to the scene, Ken is ensuring he remains at the top of the pile when it comes to Future Ravers.

