Klingande and Wrabel Come Out With “Big Love”

Teaming up with singer/songwriter Wrabel, French producer Klingande releases the single “Big Love” via Ultra Records.

The French producer’s latest song features the heart-tugging vocal performance from American singer-songwriter Wrabel, emphasized by a melodic force of striking piano chords and moving strings. Despite its tragic lyrics, “Big Love” envelopes listeners in a sea of comfort with the song’s tender production combined with Wrabel’s emotive harmonies.

With this newest single, Klingande exhibits his astounding mastery in the studio with the balance of organic acoustics and dance music. Whether it be enjoying the song’s warmth during the cold winters or swaying through summer nights, “Big Love” is a radio-ready pop-dance merger appropriate for any and all seasons.

“Big Love” comes as both Klingande’s first single of 2020 and first single since his 2019 18-track debut album, The Album.

Stream or purchase this song via Ultra Records, or check it out below.

About Klingande

A lasting name in melodic house music, Klingande is a French DJ and producer responsible for the multi-platinum selling song, “Jubel.” The DJ/producer has amassed millions of streams across platforms with his rendition of Foster The People’s “Pumped Up.” Most recently, Klingande released a two-part LP titled The Album, which also features some of fans’ favorites, including “RIVA.”

About Wrabel

Wrabel is a singer/songwriter who has written songs for artists such as Kesha, P!NK, Backstreet Boys, Celeste, Louis the Child, and Marshmello. Last year, Wrabel launched his imprint Big Gay Records and debuted his first live album titled one night only. Billboard named the album as part of its 20 Best LGBTQ Albums of 2019. This year, Wrabel has made appearances on songs from Jai Wolf, Kesha, and Cash Cash.