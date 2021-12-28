RELEASES

Krewella Mix Bounce and Hardstyle for ‘No Control’

Contrary to "Never Been Hurt," "No Control" draws its influences from hardstyle/Melbourne bounce, making it one of the most hard-hitting pieces Krewella ever released.

Photo of Manav Pallan Manav Pallan Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
Less than a minute

Krewella, a duo-group known for their innovative style, recently released ‘No Control,’ for which they teamed up with LA-based startup bass producer MADGRRL.

Steering away from their emotive previous deep house and pop music-oriented release ‘Never Been Hurt’ with BEAUZ, the new track establishes a hard-hitting Melbourne bounce and hardstyle influence from the get-go. ‘No Control’ utilizes serrating synths, stabbing basslines, and Krewella’s soaring vocals to create a rhythmic and yet chaotic sonic experience that truly lives up to its name, and sends the message that Krewella isn’t messing around with one of their most hard-hitting pieces ever. MADGRRL previously remixed Krewella’s ‘Greenlights,’ so this isn’t the first time they’ve worked together. She has also released music on Never Say Die, Barong Family, Dim Mak, and more.

It’s been years since we’ve made a track like this – dipping into our career-long love of hardstyle and heavy bass music, we wrote and produced this song to articulate the burgeoning chaos we’ve been craving since having a lack of human contact and indulgent experiences during the pandemic. We tapped MADGRRL, whom we’ve known for almost 10 years, and has been making some of our favorite heavy dance tracks lately to help take this one to another level of wild.” – Krewella

Stream ‘No Control’ here:

Tags
Show More
Photo of Manav Pallan

Manav Pallan

I'm a crazed motoring fan and I have been listening to EDM for a major chunk of my life. I'm particularly interested in Dutch house, Progressive house and Tropical house. Is that enough house? My favourite DJs are Robin Schulz, Jay Hardway and Mike Williams.

Related Articles

Photo of Strange Fruits Music Introduce Uplifting Single ‘Tom’s Diner’

Strange Fruits Music Introduce Uplifting Single ‘Tom’s Diner’

1 week ago
Photo of Evolving Talents Ken Bauer and J-Rob MD Drop ‘So Alive’

Evolving Talents Ken Bauer and J-Rob MD Drop ‘So Alive’

1 week ago
Photo of Fedde Le Grand Drops Final Single of 2021,’Bounce That’

Fedde Le Grand Drops Final Single of 2021,’Bounce That’

1 week ago
Photo of Jacob Colon Packs a Punch With New ‘Made to Move’

Jacob Colon Packs a Punch With New ‘Made to Move’

2 weeks ago
Close
Close