Krewella Mix Bounce and Hardstyle for ‘No Control’

Krewella, a duo-group known for their innovative style, recently released ‘No Control,’ for which they teamed up with LA-based startup bass producer MADGRRL.

Steering away from their emotive previous deep house and pop music-oriented release ‘Never Been Hurt’ with BEAUZ, the new track establishes a hard-hitting Melbourne bounce and hardstyle influence from the get-go. ‘No Control’ utilizes serrating synths, stabbing basslines, and Krewella’s soaring vocals to create a rhythmic and yet chaotic sonic experience that truly lives up to its name, and sends the message that Krewella isn’t messing around with one of their most hard-hitting pieces ever. MADGRRL previously remixed Krewella’s ‘Greenlights,’ so this isn’t the first time they’ve worked together. She has also released music on Never Say Die, Barong Family, Dim Mak, and more.

“It’s been years since we’ve made a track like this – dipping into our career-long love of hardstyle and heavy bass music, we wrote and produced this song to articulate the burgeoning chaos we’ve been craving since having a lack of human contact and indulgent experiences during the pandemic. We tapped MADGRRL, whom we’ve known for almost 10 years, and has been making some of our favorite heavy dance tracks lately to help take this one to another level of wild.” – Krewella

Stream ‘No Control’ here: