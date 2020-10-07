Kuukou Records Releases Joonas L’s “Victoria EP”

After Joonas L‘s tragic passing in May 2019, Kuukou Records makes the decision to posthumously release his Victoria EP to honor his musical legacy.

Victoria EP houses three singles, starting with the titular “Victoria.” The dark synths mesmerize listeners with its gripping kicks and rhythm. Following with “First Contact,” the single drives a fascinating acid bassline that charges with subtle divine vocal undertones. Closing the EP, “Cut This” manages a funky sound complete with pulsing hi-hats before gently ending, marking Joonas L’s incredible journey as a producer. The 20-minute EP parades an infectious beat that carries Joonas L’s brilliance as a techno producer.

Victoria EP comes after the late producer’s debut EP, Kinky Panda, released in March 2019 under Simina Grigoriu’s Kuukou Records.

Before his passing, Joonas L made rounds under labels such as Kuukou Records, Gorilla Recordings, LS City Records, and Tube & Berger’s Kittball. Additionally, his releases earned the support of numerous house and techno DJs and producers such as Adam Beyer, Coyu, Ilario Alicante, Len Faki, and Anna, and more.

Although his career was cut short, fans, friends, and family can continue to commemorate his life through his music.

Listen to Joonas L’s Victoria EP below, or on other musical channels.