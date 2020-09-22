Kygo Remixes Disco Anthem “Hot Stuff”

Kygo rocked nightclubs, festivals, and smartphones last year when he released his rework of Whitney Houston’s iconic “Higher Love“. Kygo has returned to remixing hot classics with his most recent addition being “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer.

The Norwegian producer‘s remix of “Hot Stuff” comes shortly after his remake of “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” another oldie classic by Tina Turner. Additionally, both remixes came merely a few months after the release of Kygo’s third album, Golden Hour.

Kygo’s touch on “Hot Stuff” serves as a paradigm for his ability to usher disco into a tropical state. Furthermore, he does that while preserving the playful essence that the music of the era brought.

Kygo sourced his inspiration and desire to remix the song, saying, “Donna Summer is one of my favorite artists of all time. Her catalogue of music is brilliant and her vocals are unmatched. I am honored and humbled to get to work on an iconic track like ‘Hot Stuff’. This has always been one of those songs that instantly puts me in a good mood and I hope that this version can continue to bring joy and happiness to people who want to celebrate the legendary Donna Summer.”

“Hot Stuff” is paired with a music video produced by Lighthouse Films. The summer-themed video stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, known for their roles on Netflix’s Outer Banks. Check out the music video below!