Kyper Releases “Dying” Featuring Cyborknism

Kyper has started off his year with a bang as his first release of 2021. Kyper’s “Dying” is a celebration of Electro Music that draws influences from both new and old stylings of the genre. Enlisting the help of Electro Bass Vocoder Cyborknism, Kyper has used this tune to pay tribute to one of his idols and influences, the legendary Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider who sadly passed last year.

“Dying” begins with a soul-shuddering bassline that jolts you into a fixation whilst industrial synths slowly dance in and out of the music. Kyper has created an infectious beat that when paired with Cyborknism’s vocoder talents and catchy lyrics, takes you on a trip through an all-consuming journey of music. Additionally, Kyper has managed to put a fresh, new and experimental take on the Electro sound whilst still paying homage to the legends that birthed this iconic sound.

Kyper has been DJ’ing and producing for the best part of 30 years. He has perfected his craft in a variety of genres and worked with some of the most prolific artists. For example, some of the artists include LL Cool J, Run DMC and Public Enemy. His discography is also an impressive feat with tracks such as “Tic Tac Toe”, “What Gets Your Body Hyped – XTC” and “Spin The Bottle”. Known as one of the pioneering forces behind the early EDM, Electro and Electronic Breaks music scene, Kyper is still as relevant and as hard-working as ever and with more releases on the horizon, there are no signs of slowing down just yet.

Follow Kyper online:

After listening to “Dying”, follow Kyper now on his SoundCloud and Facebook profiles.

Listen to “Dying”

Download: