LARI LUKE is “On Top of the World” with PollyAnna

This feel good team up is out now

On Top of the World

LARI LUKE has teamed up with Dutch artist PollyAnna to release their fourth single, “On Top of the World“. Out now on Sony Music, the song is about a toxic relationship and inspires courage. When there’s a magic attraction between two people, there’s often an amorous atmosphere, even butterflies in the stomach. However, hardships arise and everything falls apart. The person that once lifted you reveals who they really are, and before you know it, your self-esteem is destroyed. Finding it difficult to walk away from a relationship, eventually you wake up empowered and ready to recapture your world again. 

Last year, LARI LUKE and PollyAnna proved with their hit song Jealousy that they’re the perfect team for writing hits with a profound message. Consequently, they wanted to do another song with a poignant meaning, the end product being “On Top of the World“. The single is an empowering hymn for everyone that had the strength to leave a toxic relationship for good. Fitting its powerful message, “On Top of the World” also shines with energetic retro vibes. Its main groove has a prominent 80s nostalgia and a 4/4 beat that draws you in. Similarly, the vintage tape-noise at the beginning perfectly introduces the throwback tune.

Here’s what LARI LUKE had to say on the inspiration behind “On Top of the World“:

“There was this boy that one of the writers hooked up with. He kept chasing her for months, and when he finally got her, he started disrespecting her and cheating on her. Her confidence was at an all-time low, and it was so hard to leave him. Then one day, she woke up on top of the world and said bye to his sorry ass“.

LARI LUKE’s, “On top of the World” with PollyAnna is out now on Sony Music. Fans and interested listeners can follow her on Facebook and Instagram. Likewise, be sure to like and follow PollyAnna’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Hereunder is the official music video for “On Top of the World”:

