Laroie Dropped Vibrant Electronic Single “Can’t Let Go”

Canadian electronic singer-songwriter Laroie released her single, “Can’t Let Go,” on Friday, March 19th. Laroie embraces songwriting as a solo artist for the first time with this track that includes a message of resentment. Furthermore, it welcomes an alternative option if you can’t seem to “forgive and forget.”

Montreal’s singer-songwriter Gab Godon, is continuing her solo venture under the moniker Laroie after unveiling her debut EP. Laroie is taking the road into the recognizable genre of pop music and stands out with her own refined reinterpretation. The songs reveal themselves with the vibrant colors of a saturated image.

Laroie focuses on themes of relationships, and all the forms they come in, which is at the heart of her writing process. With her music, she thrives to create songs with a positive vibes and strong messages about embracing yourself and connecting with others.

Having performed in a lot of different showcases and festivals throughout the years. These festivals include Osheaga, Montreal’s International Jazz Festival, CMW, NXNE, and much more. Laroie is now ready and experienced to launch her debut solo EP and begin a new adventure.

For this most recent release, Laroie chose to collaborate with producer Robert Robert who brought an electronic vibe to enhance the warm pop and soul environment of her music. She plans on continuing to grow her discography and fan base as a solo artist by releasing new material throughout the year.

You can listen to Laroie’s “Can’t Let Go” here: