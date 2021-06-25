Last Heroes Recently Unveiled “Knowing How To Break”

“Knowing How To Break” is Colorado-based melodic dance producer duo Last Heroes‘ first single off their upcoming project. They reunite with singer/songwriter RUNN, who worked together on “Love Like Us”. The track broke the top #20 in the iTunes Electronic US Chart and spent 10 weeks on SiriusXM BPM. Last Heroes released “Knowing How To Break” on Friday, July 18th on Seven Lions‘ Ophelia Records.

“Knowing How To Break” blends Last Heroes’ textured guitars, mood setting atmospheres and impactful melodic drops. Those elements merged perfectly with RUNN’s soothing lyrics and vocal runs. The track leads into their tours with Dabin and fellow melodic dance acts on the former’s Into The Wild tour. Everyone can start downloading and streaming the track now by clicking on this link.

Garrett Lucero and Brian Helander in Colorado formed Last Heroes in 2016. The duo wanted to create a platform that would bring people together and remind everyone that they have a purpose in life. Big or small, visible or not, everyone has an impact that ripples. And that impact may help others overcome a dark time, providing a light when they need it most.

The mission is soundtracked by emotional, melodic and cinematic music. Their music has inspirations from the likes of Seven Lions, Hans Zimmer and more. ‘Finding Light’ hit #1 on the iTunes Dance Album Charts, scored a highly coveted BPM Breaker track on SiriusXM with its lead single “Love Like Us”. Additionally, it has already been supported on radio by Jason Ross, Tritonal, Gryffin, Insomniac Radio, Illenium and Alison Wonderland.

The singer/songwriter and vocal producer RUNN’s extremely honest lyrics are a validation to all those who feel unsupported with their vulnerable feelings, as well as an inspiration to finding the light. RUNN’s ability to capture sincere visceral emotions and perform at the highest level has led her to be one of the most sought after vocalists.

She has worked with top-tier talent like Illenium, Steve Aoki, Seven Lions, Dabin and many more. RUNN has performed for her fans at prominent venues like Red Rocks, The Shrine, The Roxy and Academy LA.

