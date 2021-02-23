Lauren Mayhew and INViDA Drop Collaborative Track “Boys”

Lauren Mayhew returns to the release radar with “Boys“, her first release of 2021 featuring production courtesy of New York City-based DJ/producer INViDA. The latest from the duo follows up from “Lies“. “Lies” was their collaborative endeavor released alongside L.A.-based singer/songwriter Kymber McClay at the tail end of February 2020. The new tune also directly succeeds Mayhew’s “We Are Home” featuring Moroccan talent Mariline from early August 2020. Out now on Tipsy Records, “Boys” is available to download and listen to across all streaming platforms.

“Boys” by Lauren Mayhew will kick off any party right

“Boys” immediately kicks off with a punch, featuring Mayhew’s commanding vocal alongside a propulsively driving beat. The catchy rhythm quickly introduces itself into the space, accompanied by hefty, in-your-face basslines and warbly synths. A wholly inclusive, quintessential party anthem, the track audibly evokes a sensual playfulness, effortlessly enticing the listener with each passing second. Lauren Mayhew and INViDA’s “Boys” has a dance floor top-of-mind and this exhilarating four-on-the-floor rinser will be a smash hit.

The high-octane hit “Boys” is sure to get Mayhew’s eager fans and casual listeners alike on their feet instantly. “Boys” essentially provides an exciting look into what is to come for the venerated pop songstress. Furthermore, check out the music video right above as well.

“Boys” music video features Carl Radke

The music video perfectly matches the fun energy prevalent throughout the tune. In fact, the video visually captures the true sense of the three-minute original production with ease. It also prominently features Carl Radke front-and-center, one of the stars from Summer House. Summer House is the hit Bravo reality TV series, which premiered its fifth season in early February.

Additionally, it was innovatively shot with a state-of-the-art robotic camera arm, the MIA. The MIA is a tech product from Portland, Oregon-based Motorized Precisions. From start to finish, it features a raucous party rife with an infectious intensity that doesn’t let up. The breakdown quickly pans to Mayhew behind the decks in an atmospheric, light-up LED room and on top of a roof. It ultimately rounds out the overall party vibe of the music video with her hard-hitting DJ delivery.

Lauren Mayhew’s rise over the past 20 years

Lauren Mayhew, known as Lolo Mayhew, is a highly-established, extremely well-rounded talent in the entertainment landscape who has taken her creative sonic vision on tour across the U.S., South Africa, Belgium, Holland, Dubai, and Tokyo. In her early years, she was in an all-girl teenage pop/R&B group, P.Y.T., signed by Sony’s Epic Records from 1998-2002. She also performed and opened for Britney Spears, Aerosmith, Destiny’s Child, and Sting at several Super Bowl halftime shows. Over time, she has had guest roles as an actress on hit TV series such as Dexter and the CSI and Law & Order series.

Additionally, she also has lent her impressive vocal talent to animated work as well, serving as the lead character Val Thundershock in the new Hulu-based series TrollsTopia. She has also hosted a fair amount of programming, initially starting as an on-air correspondent for NBC’s Access Hollywood as well as serving as the ring announcer and national anthem singer for WWE’s hit wrestling series SmackDown. Additionally, a more recent pivotal stint includes her newfound role as an Official Billboard Dance DJ Reporter.

INViDA, the producer behind “Boys”

INViDA is a producer/songwriter whose recent releases have effectively blurred the seemingly rigid boundaries of genre between electronic dance music and pop. Recent highlights include “10,000 Feet“, his debut single on Hardwell‘s Revealed with American Idol finalist Robbie Rosen, which premiered on “Hardwell On Air” in May 2020.‘Boys’ directly follows his track “Bigger Plans” with fellow New Yorker Lachi, released in mid-October of last year.