Lee Mvtthews Premieres “Don’t Say It” With PRINS

Lee Mvtthews and PRINS delivered an explosive single this past Friday with the premiere of “Don’t Say It.”

“Don’t Say It” begins with PRINS’ powerful voice leading the way with simple notes running across the background. Soon after, the track erupts with an exhilarating sound that sends listeners on cloud nine. The single’s second drop sends thunders in the drum and bass genre as Lee Mvtthews pilot the song into a euphoric atmosphere.

The New Zealand duo discussed the making of the song with PRINS and shared, “The story of how we started working together is quite funny. Prins sent us a DM on Instagram saying, ‘hey guys I really like your music and would love to collab, I’m in Auckland on these dates x,y,z if you’re keen,’ so naturally I check out her Spotify, hear her sing one note, and I was sold. So we all got in the studio and wrote ‘Don’t Say It’ together!”

Additionally, PRINS commented,“‘Don’t Say It’ is about that last chance before something comes to an end. When you’ve been done wrong and things are really at the last straw. You know that you’ll be okay but you’re reaching out for that final decision. Working with Lee Mvtthews has been such an incredible learning experience for me. They create such a safe space to throw ideas around and really encourage your best work as an artist.”

About Lee Mvtthews

The Lee Mvtthews duo comprises of New Zealanders Graham Matthews and Tom Lee. Together, the two have been releasing nonstop hits since their debut SILHOUETTES EP in 2017. In 2019, Lee Mvtthews debuted their first album with its lead single “Takeover (Ft. Nü)” earning the number one spot on New Zealand’s Dance Charts. Most recently, they were announced as finalists in Aotearoa Music Awards 2020’s Best Electronic Artist category.

Listen to “Don’t Say It” below or stream it.