Lenell Brown’s Latest Visual Release – ‘All I Need Is You’

Over the last few months of 2021, Lenell Brown has kept his image fresh with a list of impressive works building the discography of his highly anticipated ‘Bring it to Life’ video series that has seen multiple successes in the industry. Lenell is tasked with bringing some of his best work to life, Brown’s original and innovative video series is unprecedented in the Dance music industry and breaks new grounds as he brings visual content to his original music productions. You can expect to see monthly releases in the form of professionally produced videos pertaining to his previous releases like ‘Oh Oh Oh’, ‘Somewhere’, and ‘Compulsive’.

As a music producer and talented vocalist, an unmistakable voice and talent are what sets Lenell Brown apart from the rest. Lenell’s latest video series is a clear demonstration of his talent, as he is able to create engaging, upbeat, and memorable videos that will make you want to get on the dance floor and forget about your plans for tomorrow. Great releases like ‘One Day’ and ‘Freak Dream’ have helped him along the way to cement himself in the industry. Lenell has worked alongside some of the best producers in the game and has gone on to shoot his own music videos in Italy, a clear indicator that his career is pushing forward.

‘All I Need Is You’ shares a story of a young couple who display their affection for each other whilst dancing with rhythm and energy on the beach. You can expect to be treated to Balearic tinges and lush atmospherics with energized beats and drops while the video offers up a whole new spectrum to Lenell’s imagination and works in perfect harmony with the original song. You can expect to see their next visual release in December which will be followed by the remainder of the series in the weeks and months to follow. This staggered and periodic schedule of music meets visual content will provide a year of the very best that this creative musician has to offer.

Be sure to keep up with Lenell Brown and his team as they plan on releasing more exciting content in the months to come.

