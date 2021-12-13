Lenell Brown’s Powerful Message With ‘Wonder’ Remaster

Lenell Brown has been smashing it this year, especially with his latest visual release ‘Wonder’, which follows a long list of impressive visual releases like ‘Both Face’, ‘Oh Oh Oh’, and ‘Somewhere’. Over the last few months, his visual series has garnered loads of support over the past months. With this release, you can expect to be treated to a high-quality and original video as Lenell continues to impress with a totally modern revamp of some of his most popular hits. Lenell Brown’s original and innovative video series is unprecedented in the Dance music industry, his incredible work and brilliant ideas and direction like always are breaking new grounds.

Bringing some of his best work to life, Lenell’s discography has been ever-increasing with tracks of pure quality. Lenell Brown’s gospel upbringing paved the way for his career to span across the world, touring in places such as Japan, America, and Switzerland whilst featuring on a number of collaborations with some of Spain’s top DJs and Producers such as The Zombie Kids, Fonsi Nieto, and Robbie Rivera. New content will be dropping from Lenell every month, so keep an eye out for what he has in store for us next.

The visual release of ‘Wonder’ explores the planet, panning across vast views and beautiful experiences in nature, giving more of an autumnal and cozy vibe. The video depicts the serenity of letting loose, getting lost, and experiencing nature. The video as a whole is produced to a great standard and even depicts a strong message at the end to ‘save the planet’, after showcasing all of the beauty that our home has to offer, which comes across as raw and beautiful message. Check it out yourself now!

Watch ‘Wonder’ Here:

https://youtu.be/w9w60ZohRlg

Lenell Brown Online:

www.lenellbrown.com

www.instagram.com/lenellbrown

www.twitter.com/lenellbrown