Listen To LZRD’s Latest Collaboration With Liam O’Donnell: ‘Outta My Mind’

LZRD kickstarts this new year releasing ‘Outta My Mind’ through KESS Records. The label has been frequently sharing quality tracks from fresh prodigious new acts like TWIIG, Vavo and Twinsick. LZRD has paved his way into the Electronic music scene bringing his unique mix of Electronic and Pop influences. He has gathered the attention of well-known colossal acts like The Chainsmokers, Kygo, and Tiesto, also showing his talents getting the chance of remixing tracks by Illenium, Gryffin, 3LAU, and Said the Sky. Even though his musical exploration keeps going, LZRD has made his way into big festivals like Lollapalooza and Moonrise.

With this new release the artist, joined by Liam O’Donnell, welcomes the new year with a nostalgic but fresh single.

Using enveloping guitars, LZRD guides the listener through an Electro-Pop feel-good track. Catchy vocals provided by O’Donnell, are processed in a way that makes them fade and intertwine with the guitars, giving it the sensation of a throwback journey. The drops release the listener into a dreamy pop explosion, perfect for a late night drive or even a confetti explosion moment at a big summer festival.

The collaboration with Liam O’Donnell brings vigor and brightness to the track, with O’Donnell coming from collaborating with the likes of Galantis and NGHTMRE not too long ago.

We expect to listen to many more tracks coming from LZRD, who’s characteristic sound keeps surprising. ‘Outta My Mind’ is out on KESS Records and available on all streaming platforms and major online music stores.

