Local Dialect Return to Gorgon City’s REALM with “Indigo”

Following on from their single “Demeter” exactly a year ago, rising duo Sam Perricone and Reed Tan, AKA Local Dialect, return to Gorgon City’s REALM label with mesmerizing new single “Indigo“.

Local Dialect’s success in this year

Since “Demeter” and REALM debut “Poseidon”, Local Dialect have skyrocketed this year with numerous releases on the likes of Zerothree Music, Immersed, Deep State Recordings, Somatic, Euphonic Visions and notably, Nora En Pure’s Purified imprint.

Emerging on the scene back in 2018, 2020 marks Local Dialect’s most rewarding year yet. Honing a poignant sound in their basement studio packed with synths and pedals, the duo add to achievements like their progressive house Beatport Top 10 hit “Magna” on Somatic’s Underground Frequencies Vol. 2 as well as remixing for Einmusik, Reinier Zonneveld, Nora En Pure and Lane 8.

Support from top names in electronic music

The NYC duo have also been landing support from DJ heavyweights in their sets, with backing from the likes of Nicole Moudaber, Above & Beyond, Kyau & Albert, Mark Knight, Watermat, Tiesto, Claptone, Tough Love and of course Gorgon City, who can’t get enough of their soaring arpeggios and growling basslines.

Now returning to their label, Local Dialect grace REALM with “Indigo”. Boasting progressive tones and haunting synth vocal hooks, “Indigo” weaves and sways with melodic pads and ethereal shimmers making for a radiant and hypnotic dance gem.

Download and stream “Indigo”

Local Dialect‘s “Indigo” is out now via REALM. Additionally, download and stream the EP by clicking on this link. Furthermore, listen the song below via Spotify.